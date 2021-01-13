West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.88

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.88 and traded as high as $21.20. West Bancorporation shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 17,451 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. West Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 80.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 25,949 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in West Bancorporation by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

