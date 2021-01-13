West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 356647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$77.18.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$88.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.43.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT.TO) (TSE:WFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$4.83 by C$0.80. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 8.3387123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

