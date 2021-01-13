Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Short Interest Up 156.5% in December

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 156.5% from the December 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000.

MTT stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

