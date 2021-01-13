Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.87.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Western Digital stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.31. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $116,540,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $67,972,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,575 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after purchasing an additional 627,894 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

