Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Western Digital by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $5,875,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 353,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Digital by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.87.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 6,430,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,342,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.