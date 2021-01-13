Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th.

WES traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,294. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $21.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

