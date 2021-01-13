Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.10

Shares of Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFW) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 1103 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41.

Wetouch Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLFW)

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.