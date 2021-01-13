Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 839759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$54.13.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CSFB set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.27. The firm has a market cap of C$23.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

