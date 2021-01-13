WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLDBF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WildBrain from $1.40 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on WildBrain from $0.80 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on WildBrain from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WildBrain from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on WildBrain from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

WildBrain stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 231,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,451. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

