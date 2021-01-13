William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,630 shares of company stock worth $7,121,447. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

