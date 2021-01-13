WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $7.38. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 554,912 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

