Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $426.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.57 million. On average, analysts expect Wintrust Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $66.18 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,042. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

