WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.04

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 12370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 403.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 278,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 40.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.