WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.97

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.97 and last traded at $108.96, with a volume of 4272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.64.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLN. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

