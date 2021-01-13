WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00045329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00411087 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,508.28 or 0.04317722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

