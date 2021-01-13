WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Stock Price Up 5%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 2,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WuXi AppTec in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10.

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides research and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through, China-Based Laboratory Services, U.S.-Based Laboratory Services, Clinical Research and Other CRO Services, CMO/CDMO Services, and Other segments.

