Wyndham Destinations Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,225 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,132% compared to the typical volume of 424 call options.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 387,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,405. Wyndham Destinations has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

