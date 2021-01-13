Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.14

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and traded as low as $15.86. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 40,958 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Wynn Macau Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WYNMY)

Wynn Macau, Limited develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.