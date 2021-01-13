x42 Protocol Price Hits $0.0111 (X42)

x42 Protocol (CURRENCY:X42) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. x42 Protocol has a market cap of $212,695.06 and approximately $16,497.00 worth of x42 Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One x42 Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, x42 Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048933 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004670 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 74.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

x42 Protocol (CRYPTO:X42) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. x42 Protocol’s total supply is 19,969,654 coins and its circulating supply is 19,221,048 coins. The Reddit community for x42 Protocol is /r/x42 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. x42 Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@hitmancro/x42-protocol-a-path-to-feeless-and-open-society-40e24d2dcf37. x42 Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for x42 Protocol is www.x42.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “x42 allows for regular users to launch applications that would require big publishers to host them, at a much higher cost; be those decentralized applications for users' cell phone, PC, Mac or even single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi. The x42 protocol allows for anyone that is creative and driven enough to launch any type of project for a near-zero cost, and without any transaction fees after that. “

