Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,882. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.