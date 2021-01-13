Xcel Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,828 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 2.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,999 shares of company stock worth $50,912,874. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.45. 163,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,576. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

