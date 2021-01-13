Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.40. 22,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

