Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $1,001,000. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Argus lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rowe raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.85.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.94. 92,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $225.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

