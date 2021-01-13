Xcel Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $542.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,460. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $335.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.75 and its 200-day moving average is $497.78.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

