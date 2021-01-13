Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,314 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,466,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

