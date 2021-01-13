Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,428 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,828,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,120,105,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,084,232,000 after acquiring an additional 937,809 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,455,698 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $953,857,000 after acquiring an additional 330,979 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,561,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $637,399,000 after acquiring an additional 929,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,150,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $504,472,000 after acquiring an additional 271,801 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.96. 352,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,558,674. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

