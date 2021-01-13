XDNA Hits Market Capitalization of $12,066.39 (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One XDNA coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XDNA has traded 46.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XDNA has a market capitalization of $12,066.39 and approximately $155.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 8,822,014 coins and its circulating supply is 8,822,007 coins. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDNA is xdna.io.

XDNA Coin Trading

XDNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

