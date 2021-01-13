Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stock Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,756 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after buying an additional 63,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $172,209,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.95.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

