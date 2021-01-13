XMax Trading Up 1.3% This Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, XMax has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. XMax has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and $1.29 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00376493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.29 or 0.03998610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,198,383 tokens. XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

