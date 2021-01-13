XMax (XMX) Market Cap Hits $3.04 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One XMax token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a market cap of $3.04 million and $1.36 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMax has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00043112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00402332 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.48 or 0.04276608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00013593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMax (XMX) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,643,198,383 tokens. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMax using one of the exchanges listed above.

