Xriba (XRA) 1-Day Volume Tops $136.00

Xriba (CURRENCY:XRA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 13th. Xriba has a market cap of $827,558.64 and approximately $136.00 worth of Xriba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xriba coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xriba has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00373659 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00027413 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.66 or 0.01075888 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Xriba

XRA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Xriba’s total supply is 275,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,258,762 coins. Xriba’s official website is xriba.com . Xriba’s official Twitter account is @xribapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Xriba

Xriba can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xriba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xriba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xriba using one of the exchanges listed above.

