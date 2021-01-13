Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Trading Up 5.1%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 210,491 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 150,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtant Medical stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 243.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Xtant Medical worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

