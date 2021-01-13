Xtrackers Eurozone Equity ETF (BATS:EURZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Xtrackers Eurozone Equity ETF (BATS:EURZ)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.84 and last traded at $24.84. 65 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.22.

