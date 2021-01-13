XYO Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, XYO has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $13,673.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.67 or 0.00371412 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039804 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.51 or 0.04016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

XYO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

