XYO (XYO) Price Down 6.1% This Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $8,879.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00043549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00396278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00043746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,476.59 or 0.04297577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.