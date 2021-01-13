YAM v1 (YAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,711.00

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One YAM v1 token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00004655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v1 has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $16,711.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00375959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00041345 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.12 or 0.04137030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About YAM v1

YAM is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. YAM v1’s official website is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

YAM v1 Token Trading

YAM v1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM v1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM v1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

