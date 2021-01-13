Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

YARIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

