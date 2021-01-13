Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $82,866.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ycash has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.38 or 0.00318879 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00072842 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036903 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,699,850 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

