Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Yelp from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Yelp from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Yelp stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.93 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The local business review company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.29. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,239,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock worth $35,541,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,378,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,529 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,090 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,272,599 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 319,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Yelp by 898.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,915 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 297,765 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

