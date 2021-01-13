YENTEN (YTN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $28,114.15 and approximately $28.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,696.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.73 or 0.03080271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.33 or 0.00398701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.81 or 0.01371365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00585636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00476829 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.00337612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00021060 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

Buying and Selling YENTEN

