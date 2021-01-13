YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of YETI worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,886 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,998,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,989,000 after acquiring an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,604,000 after acquiring an additional 769,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,938 shares of company stock worth $16,300,177. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.15. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

