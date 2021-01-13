YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Insider Alex McIntosh Buys 24 Shares

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) insider Alex McIntosh acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £255.60 ($333.94).

LON:YOU traded up GBX 10.65 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,080.65 ($14.12). 28,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 969.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 902.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.76. YouGov plc has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

YouGov plc (YOU.L) Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

