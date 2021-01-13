YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) Insider Alex McIntosh Buys 24 Shares

YouGov plc (YOU.L) (LON:YOU) insider Alex McIntosh acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, with a total value of £255.60 ($333.94).
LON:YOU traded up GBX 10.65 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,080.65 ($14.12). 28,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 969.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 902.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 126.76. YouGov plc has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).
YouGov plc (YOU.L) Company Profile
Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov plc (YOU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.