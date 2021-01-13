YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 354,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,671 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 778,457 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,814,275 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 475,707 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF has been the subject of several research reports. Santander lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

YPF stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, research analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

