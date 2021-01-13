Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $107.67 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,061 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

