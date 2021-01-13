YUSRA 1-Day Volume Tops $155,436.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $137.64 million and $155,436.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One YUSRA token can now be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00009899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00030359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00112084 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00258277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00064221 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00062498 BTC.

YUSRA Token Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,804,943 tokens. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

Buying and Selling YUSRA

YUSRA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

