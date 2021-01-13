Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. Flex has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $110,617.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flex by 5.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 13.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 7.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

