Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Knight Equity cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

