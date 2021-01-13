Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.78 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Macquarie began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.14.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,982 shares of company stock worth $2,238,313 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pegasystems by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pegasystems by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,485,000 after purchasing an additional 181,394 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Pegasystems by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

PEGA opened at $132.50 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $140.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.60%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

