Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.18. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 33.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 388,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 147.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the third quarter worth $1,374,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 106.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 539.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

