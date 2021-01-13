Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $162.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.90 million.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

PetIQ stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. 2,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. PetIQ has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

In other news, CFO John Newland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PetIQ by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,910,000 after purchasing an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in PetIQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PetIQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PetIQ by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 159,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its position in PetIQ by 13.5% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 227,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 27,012 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PetIQ (PETQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.